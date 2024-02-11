Man arrested, suspect in Los Banos shooting, police say

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE / KGPE) – A 24-year-old man was arrested Saturday following a shooting that occurred several days ago, Los Banos police say.

Members of the department went to a home they believed him to be in the 1800 block of Lane Court on Saturday.

It was there they were able to take Joseph Parraz, of Los Banos, into custody as he was leaving.

They say he was involved in a verbal dispute and shooting that took place behind a business in the 2200 block of East Pacheco Boulevard on February 7th.

24-year-old Joseph Parraz

Following Parraz’s arrest, investigators served two search warrants related to the shooting.

The first search warrant was served at the same address Parraz was taken into custody, and the second was in the 2300 block of North Rockcreek Drive.

Detectives say they located evidence tying Parraz to the shooting during the warrant service.

















Additionally, detectives say they located drugs for sale and multiple firearms, including an assault weapon, at the North Rock Creek Drive location. The resident, 31-year-old Christopher Torres, was arrested on suspicion of felony drug and weapon violations.

Parraz is in the custody of the Merced County Jail, on suspicion of attempted murder with a bail set at $250,000.00.

Anyone with additional information regarding the case, is asked to please contact Det. O’Day at (209) 827-2554 or Det. Neal at (209) 827-2520.

The department says the victim remains in stable condition at an area hospital and is recovering from his injuries.

