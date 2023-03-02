Man arrested for suspected $27,000 worth fentanyl possession

Mar. 1—ALLEN COUNTY — A Kentucky man was arrested following a traffic stop in which authorities seized about $27,000 worth of suspected fentanyl, according to a Tuesday press release.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers stopped Timothy Massengale, 47, on Feb. 20 at 5:53 p.m. in a Chevy Tahoe for following too close and for marked lane violations on Interstate 75, according to the release. Troopers smelled marijuana in the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search, finding a vacuum-sealed package containing 180 grams of suspected fentanyl.

Massengale is being held in the Allen County Jail, charged with first-degree felony possession of fentanyl, according to the release. If he is convicted, Massengale faces up to 11 years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine.