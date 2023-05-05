Man arrested for suspected burglaries

May 5—A man captured early Thursday with the help of a Brunswick Police K9 is suspected of burglarizing three buildings in the 3200 block of Norwich Street since Monday.

Kevin Salaazar-Lainez, 25, was arrested at around 5:40 a.m. Thursday when officers responded to an alarm at the Dollar General in the 2900 block of Norwich Street, a press release from the Brunswick Police Department said. A patrol officer saw someone in the building, set up a perimeter around the building and released his K9 partner, Rocky, to help apprehend Salaazar-Lainez, the release said.

An investigation linked him to three of five burglaries in the vicinity since Monday in which forced entry was made and merchandise was stolen, the release said.

Salaazar-Lainez now faces four counts of burglary in the second degree, the release said.

The police department is asking anyone with more information in the case to contact Detective Anthony Trollinger at 912-279-2640 or to call the silent witness line at 912-267-5516.