Man arrested in suspected DWI crash that killed couple

Aug. 8—The U.S. Marshals on Monday arrested a man who Albuquerque police had charged in a crash that killed a couple last summer.

Omar Martinez, 36, has been wanted on two counts of vehicular homicide since March 22. According to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in Metropolitan Court, Martinez was speeding east on Lomas in a gray GMC pickup truck and he ran a red light, crashing into a Volvo that was heading north on Louisiana. The driver, Robert Hartwig, and his wife Bonnie Hartwig, were killed.

Martinez was taken to the hospital and officers got a warrant to draw his blood. The toxicology report was completed on March 17 and found he had fentanyl, ketamine and other drugs in his system, according to the affidavit. The arrest warrant was filed days later.

On Monday, the US Marshals Service fugitive apprehension team arrested Martinez near Coal and Yale.

"This arrest occurred due to information developed by an Albuquerque Police Department Detective, detailed as a Task Force Officer assigned to the (United States Marshals Service Southwest Investigative Team)," a spokesman for the US Marshals wrote in a news release.