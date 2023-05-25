Man arrested, suspected of setting fire to 2 churches in Douglas, Ariz.

A man was arrested Tuesday suspected of setting two separate fires at local churches in Douglas, according to police.

The man was identified by Douglas police as Eric Ridenour, 58.

Just before 11 a.m. on Monday firefighters received reports of smoke coming from St. Stephen Episcopal Church located on D Avenue and 11th Street, according to Douglas Fire Department spokesperson Matt King.

King said the area was filled with heavy smoke and the fire took a while to put out as it had extended quickly.

At about noon, firefighters were notified of a second fire at First Presbyterian Church, located on the same block. The fire extended into the basement and the attic, consuming the roof of the structure.

No one was injured in the fires, King said.

Police said investigators determined both fires were intentionally started and identified Ridenour as a person of interest. Authorities searched Ridenour's home located outside of Douglas and detained him.

Ridenour was booked into Cochise County Jail and was waiting to be transferred to federal custody.

The motivation behind the suspected arsons was still under investigation, police said.

Other agencies that helped in the investigation were the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Gilbert Fire Department.

Reach the reporter at laura.sepulveda@gannett.com or on Twitter at @lauradaniella_s.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man arrested suspected of setting 2 churches on fire in Douglas, Ariz