Man arrested, suspected of shooting and killing ex-wife's boyfriend

A Phoenix police vehicle on Dec. 7, 2021.

Police arrested a man Friday in connection to the fatal shooting of his ex-wife's boyfriend.

The incident occurred at a residence near 91st and Campbell avenues in Phoenix, according to arrest documents from the Maricopa County Supreme Court.

The suspect was identified as Robert Segobia, 39.

The victim, who was previously identified by police as Héctor Antillón Acosta, was inside the residence with his girlfriend when Segobia broke into the house, court records stated.

According to court documents, Segobia had called his ex-wife's phone before unlawfully entering the residence, but she didn't answer.

The report alleges that Segobia entered the bedroom where Antillón and his girlfriend were lying on a bed and pointed a handgun at the woman who got off the bed and tried to stop him.

Segobia pushed her away and proceeded to shoot Antillón several times, according to court documents.

The woman, whose name was not released, told police that Segobia then pointed his gun at her again and said "I told you."

The woman hid in a bathroom and called 911. When she came back into the room, she found Antillón unresponsive, court documents state.

The woman told police she and Segobia had decided to get a divorce about a year ago but were still living in the same house.

The woman told police Segobia was jealous of her new relationship. She said he had reviewed her call logs and was tracking her location, but she didn't know how.

She also told police she and Segobia had an argument around five days before the shooting in which he threatened to post photos of her on social media and left the house, taking a handgun with him.

The woman told police she believed it was the same handgun he used to kill Antillón.

After watching video surveillance from a neighbor's residence, police identified Segobia as the suspect.

Police also learned Segobia called his mother and told her he had done "something stupid" and that he was planning to turn himself in but first wanted to say goodbye to her and his children.

Story continues

Police found Segobia's vehicle parked at the CVS at Buren Street and Avondale Boulevard, which is near a sports complex where Segobia briefly met with his mother and children, court records indicate.

Police found Segobia at the sports complex and saw him get into a vehicle with another man who drove him to the Maricopa County Sheriff Substation located near Van Buren Street and Dysart Road.

Segobia turned himself in but declined to be interviewed. He was booked into jail on one count of first-degree premeditated murder, one count of burglary, and one count of aggravated assault.

Segobia is scheduled to appear in court on May 31. He was released on a $1 million bond.

Reach breaking news reporter Laura Daniella Sepulveda at lsepulveda@lavozarizona.com or on Twitter @lauradNews.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man arrested, suspected of killing ex-wife's boyfriend