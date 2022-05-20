Man arrested on suspicion of abusing 81-year-old woman in Victorville

Mark Greenard, 65, was arrested on suspicion of physically abusing an 81-year-old woman in Victorville.

A man was arrested on suspicion of slapping and physically restraining an 81-year-old woman in a Victorville home near Center Street Park.

Mark Greenard, 65, of Victorville, remained at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on Friday, with bail set at $75,000, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s booking records showed.

Greenard is due to appear on Monday in Victorville Superior Court, sheriff’s officials said.

Victorville Sheriff’s Station officials said that at 6:45 a.m. on Monday, deputies were dispatched for a priority welfare check at a home in the 16000 block of Lacy Street.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered an elderly woman with minor injuries who reported that Greenard had physically restrained and slapped her, and prevented her from calling 911.

Greenard was arrested and booked at the HDDC on suspicion of causing harm to an elder, damage to a communications device with intent to prevent her from requesting help and false imprisonment.

Sheriff's officials did not reveal how Greenard and the woman were associated.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked by the Sheriff’s Department to contact the Victorville Sheriff’s Station at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at wetip.com.

