Man arrested on suspicion of accident involving death

Sep. 14—An Odessa man arrested earlier this month after police said he left the scene of a motorcycle accident is now facing an accident involving death charge.

According to the Odessa Police Department, Mark Helbert, 33, was traveling south on South Grant Avenue on his Harley Davidson around 11 p.m. Aug. 23 when the driver of a Toyota Camry struck him after failing to yield at a stop sign. The driver then fled the scene.

Officers later learned a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle was parked at the Chaparral Village Apartments nearby and had damage consistent with being in a crash.

According to an OPD report, officers learned the owner of the vehicle lived in a specific apartment in the complex and went to the apartment.

Steven Ray Ramos, 21, admitted to being the driver and said he fled the scene because he was scared, the report said.

Ramos was arrested on suspicion of failure to stop and render aid, but he was re-arrested Tuesday on suspicion of accident involving death because Helbert died Aug. 31.

According to the report, an autopsy revealed Helbert died after suffering brain damage due to blunt force trauma.

If convicted, Ramos could be sentenced to two to 20 years in prison. He remained in the Ector County jail Wednesday night after his surety bond was doubled to $40,000.