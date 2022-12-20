Man arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault

Dec. 20—GREILICKVILE — A Leelanau County man was arrested for allegedly brandishing a knife at his wife and children.

Leelanau County Sheriff's deputies said they were dispatched Thursday evening to a residence in the village of Leland, where they were told a domestic assault had occurred the night before.

Leonel Resendiz-Garcia, 38, was intoxicated when he got into a fight with his wife at their home in Leland, a sheriff's office sergeant said their preliminary investigation showed.

According to police reports, during the fight, Resendiz-Garcia allegedly threatened both his wife and their two children with a knife. But he was so intoxicated at the time, the knife got stuck in his pocket when he tried to take it out, Sheriff Michael Borkovich said.

The knife did not break his wife's skin when he threatened her with it, police said. After the incident, she was able to flee the house with the two children, police said.

Resendiz-Garcia was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault and domestic violence and lodged at the Leelanau County Jail, court records show. He remains in jail on a $25,000 cash or surety bond.