Man arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault in incident at Cafe Pasqual's

Mar. 16—Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies arrested a man on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with an incident at a downtown restaurant Saturday night.

Damien Pretto, 42, was arrested following a scene at Cafe Pasqual's in which patrons told deputies he brandished a gun after being refused free coffee, prompting diners to hide in the kitchen.

But according to a criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court, Pretto is accused of threatening people with his vehicle.

A woman sitting near the front of the cafe told deputies she watched Pretto pull up in a white vehicle and motion as if he were going to drive the car toward the restaurant, according to the complaint. He then exited the car and stood on a nearby green bench.

A patron yelled Pretto had a gun, causing patrons to get on the floor and head toward the back of the restaurant, the complaint stated.

Richie Pretto, the man's father, said Tuesday in an interview Damien Pretto is schizophrenic and was not in possession of any firearms.

"It's not like he isn't known in that restaurant," Richie Pretto said. "I don't know what happened that caused him to have an outburst, but sometimes people look funny at you or say something funny to you, it can trigger people to get angry."

Richie Pretto said Damien was arrested Monday night at the home he and his son share. He said he allowed deputies to check Damien's car and his apartment, but no gun was found.

"I knew he didn't have a gun," Richie Pretto said.

A restaurant manager told deputies that Damien Pretto became agitated after staff refused to give him free coffee, according to the complaint.

Restaurant managers had decided to allow the man to have free coffee, the complaint said, but after Damien Pretto started asking numerous times throughout the day, they opted to end the practice.

Pretto left the restaurant and came back a short time later and started yelling obscenities at the restaurant's staff, according to the complaint.

Pretto was booked in Santa Fe County jail, where he remains

in custody.

Richie Pretto said his son's last run-in with law enforcement was "almost 10 or 11 years ago" after a disturbance at a Cerrillos Road restaurant.

According to online court records, Damien Pretto was charged in 2012 with unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon, negligent use of a deadly weapon (intoxication) and criminal trespass, but the charges were ultimately dropped.