Man arrested on suspicion of arson, police say

Sep. 30—Colorado Springs police arrested a man suspected of arson in downtown Colorado Springs early Thursday, law enforcement said.

Officers responded to the 00 block of East Brookside Street around 3:25 a.m. where 28-year-old Jonathan Mulhern is alleged to having set fire to a wall of a business, police said.

Cool, rainy weather "mitigated the damage" of the fire and Mulhern was arrested on suspicion of second-degree arson and obstructing a peace officer, police said.