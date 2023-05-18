Man arrested on suspicion of arson for St. Paul mosque fire

Police have arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of arson at a St. Paul mosque Wednesday.

Officers took the man into custody just before 8 p.m. Wednesday at East Seventh and Wall streets in St. Paul’s Lowertown area, according to a Thursday jail log. He is being held in the Ramsey County jail.

No one was injured in the fire at Tawhid Islamic Center of Minnesota at Dale Street and University Avenue. Officers were called to the mosque, which was under construction as it was being remodeled, about 8:45 a.m. Wednesday.

State and local leaders condemned the incident at a place of worship.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations’ Minnesota chapter said it was the sixth attack on a mosque in the state this year. There were arsons at two mosques within two days last month in Minneapolis and a man was federally charged.

