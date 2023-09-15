Man arrested on suspicion of assault in Jamestown, police say

Sep. 14—JAMESTOWN — A 42-year-old man who was recently released from the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation was arrested Thursday, Sept. 14, after he allegedly broke into a home and assaulted an individual, according to Maj. Justin Blinsky, assistant chief of police with the Jamestown Police Department.

Jeremy Lee Blum, no permanent residence, was arrested on suspicion of burglary, aggravated assault and terrorizing, Blinsky said. He was transported to the Stutsman County Correctional Center where he awaits formal charges.

The Jamestown Police Department was notified around noon on Wednesday, Sept. 13, about an aggravated assault that occurred at a residence near the 500 block of 19th Street Southwest. Blinsky said the assault happened earlier on Wednesday and the victim got away from Blum.

Blinsky said the victim identified Blum as the suspect but his whereabouts were unknown because he was recently released from the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He said the victim told officers that he or she was struck with a weapon, causing injuries to his or her head. The victim also reported being threatened with potential future violence during the altercation, he said.

Blinsky said Blum climbed through a balcony door to get into the victim's residence. He said Blum was not authorized to be inside and entered the victim's residence with the intent of assaulting the individual.

A Jamestown police officer located Blum at about 12:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, at a residence in the 500 block of 3rd Street Southeast.

Blinsky said the incident is under investigation and further charges are possible.