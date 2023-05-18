Man arrested on suspicion of assaulting 89-year-old with brick in Yuma

Yuma Police Department.

A man was arrested in Yuma on suspicion of assaulting an 89-year-old woman with a brick, among other objects, after forcing his entry into a tailoring business on Monday.

Yuma police identified the man as James Oakley, 72, who was arrested Monday under attempted homicide, aggravated assault and criminal damage charges.

Police responded at about 5:15 p.m. to reports of an assault near 8th Avenue and 32nd Street. Police found out Oakley threw a brick through the front window of Rose’s Alterations & Dress and entered the business.

Once inside, he assaulted an older woman with a brick, a sewing machine and a cane, police said. He then fled the scene and left the woman inside.

Authorities later took her to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

Officers later found Oakley in a trailer behind the business. Police said he tried to start a fire in the trailer but officers took him out when they saw smoke coming from inside.

Oakley was also taken to the hospital for precaution and was later booked into the Yuma County Detention Center.

