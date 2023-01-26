Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Wasco

Jan. 25—The Kern County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder in Wasco.

Deputies responding to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of North Maple Avenue identified the suspect as Nestor Jose Perez, 33, KCSO said in a news release Wednesday. It said they arrested him the same day in the 2200 block of Camellia Street.

Besides attempted murder, Perez was charged with shooting at a vehicle, assault with a firearm and stalking.

Anyone with information about the incident may call the KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.