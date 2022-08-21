Man arrested on suspicion of attempted sexual assault of a child at Riverside elementary school

A Riverside man was arrested Friday after he allegedly jumped the fence of an elementary school, entered a bathroom and attempted to sexually assault a child, Riverside police said in a news release.

The incident happened Friday afternoon, when police say a campus supervisor at McAuliffe Elementary School in Riverside saw a man come out of the girls bathroom and heard a girl crying inside.

The man fled but the campus supervisor followed him and provided a description of his vehicle and license plate to police.

Logan Nighswonger, 32, a registered sex offender, was arrested on suspicion of attempted sex acts with a child under 10 and being a registered sex offender on school grounds.

The Press-Enterprise reported that Nighswonger was previously arrested in 2015 on suspicion of exposing himself to students at Mark Twain Elementary in Riverside, according to a Riverside police news release at the time.

In 2016 he was convicted of annoying/molesting a child under 18 years of age, according to court records.

It was unclear if Nighswonger had obtained an attorney.

“Children should never experience a situation such as this and it deeply saddens me that this incident occurred," Alvord Unified School District Supt. Allan Mucerino said in a statement.

Nighswonger is being held without bail at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside.





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.