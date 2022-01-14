Side view of a Glendale police vehicle.

A man was arrested on suspicion of trespassing on a high school campus in Glendale with a gun Thursday afternoon.

The man entered Copper Canyon High School and made his way into a classroom around noon. The teacher noticed the man and asked him to present a student ID, according to police spokesperson Sgt. Randy Stewart.

But the man began to make his excuses and got into a verbal disagreement with a student in the classroom. The teacher called school security who removed the man from the classroom, Stewart said.

The school was placed on lockdown for about two hours while officers went from classroom to classroom to make sure there were not any other suspects on campus, Stewart said.

After the school resource officer removed the man from the classroom, the officer questioned and searched the man, Stewart said. In his pocket, the officer found brass knuckles and in his backpack he found a gun.

The man resisted when the officer began to place him in handcuffs, but with assistance from two assistant principals the man was arrested.

Police had not identified the man as of Friday afternoon.

No injuries were reported.

Reach breaking news reporter Amaris Encinas at amaris.encinas@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @amarisencinas.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man arrested on suspicion of bringing gun to Copper Canyon HS in Glendale