Man arrested on suspicion of child abuse in Buckeye; police search for other victims

Police are investigating after a man was arrested on suspicion of inappropriately touching a 10-year-old child.

John Sorrow, 29, was arrested on Thursday after law enforement began investigating the allegations.

Buckeye police believe there could have been other victims and asked anyone with information to contact the department on their tipline at 623-349-6411.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man arrested on suspicion of child abuse in Buckeye