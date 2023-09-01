Man arrested on suspicion of committing Medicaid fraud, running unlicensed facility in Chandler

The Arizona Attorney General's Office arrested a man suspected of committing Medicaid fraud by having an unlicensed sober living home and attempting to "broker" them to outpatient behavioral health facilities.

Court documents state 53-year-old Robert Kayongo met with an outpatient behavioral health facility on Aug. 10 and said he was the bishop of a church in California and Phoenix. He said he housed clients in Chandler and initially said his facility was licensed when asked.

Documents say Kayongo eventually admitted his home wasn't licensed but was in the process of being licensed. Kayongo then told the facility staff that he had five patients that he was willing to refer in exchange for "financials for the clients."

The facility's staff told Kayongo that this was illegal and ordered him out of the building after getting into an argument, documents state.

An undercover Arizona Attorney General special agent called Kayongo on Aug. 28 posing as a someone opening a behavioral health outpatient facility and asked Kayongo if he could provide them patients to which Kayongo said he could provide between eight to ten but advised that he wanted compensation.

The two went back and forth before eventually agreeing to a price of $1,050 per patient per week, documents say. On Wednesday, Kayongo gave the agent the address of the sober living home along with the names and birthdays of the eight patients he would provide.

Documents say Kayongo was pleased to learn the agent would directly deposit the payment into his bank account as it would "not leave a paper trail."

The documents also note that Kayongo never asked the agent about their qualifications, their ability to provide care or the quality of the care.

The two agreed to meet at a Dunkin Donuts in Chandler on Wednesday where agents arrested Kayongo. After his arrest, Kayongo told agents he had been operating the home since October 2022 and had made $40,000 in two months thanks to payments from an outpatient facility, documents say.

Documents state agents executed a search warrant on Kayongo's home where they found eight patients in an unsanitary setting. The documents note that the home had a strong smell of sewage. The home also had a makeshift room in the garage containing just a bed, tv, microwave and an air-conditioning unit that didn't seem to work properly as the room was just as warm as the outside.

Kayongo was booked into jail and charged with two counts of patient referral fraud. He's being held on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Maricopa County Superior Court on Sept. 7.

His arrest comes on the heels of a massive multiagency fraud investigation that fleeced hundreds of millions of dollars from Arizona taxpayers as part of a scheme that preyed on Indigenous people.

Tribal leaders and state officials said Indigenous people were aggressively recruited and in some cases kidnapped from rural areas and taken to sham facilities in the Phoenix area where they often weren't allowed to leave or to contact their loved ones. At the same time, fake clinic leaders were getting paid government money for providing so-called mental health and substance abuse treatment, officials said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man arrested on suspicion of committing Medicaid fraud in Chandler