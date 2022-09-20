Man arrested on suspicion of copper wire theft causing $15K damage

Sep. 19—A man was arrested Monday on suspicion of causing $15,000 of damage after stealing 150 feet of copper wire, according to a Kern County Sheriff's Office news release.

A farming company in Lost Hills reported a water pump belonging to them was damaged and stripped of copper wire, according to the news release. KCSO deputies identified Efrain Broines, 37, of Lost Hills, as a suspect and arrested him in Lost Hills without incident.

Anyone with information about this case can call the KCSO rural crime investigation unit at 661-392-6071 or 661-861-3110.