Man arrested on suspicion of deadly conduct charges

Sep. 20—A 29-year-old Odessa man is facing more than a dozen deadly conduct charges after witnesses said he fired off a gun multiple times inside and outside a local bar, causing them to fear for their lives.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers got a call about four men fighting at The Lift on Seventh around 11:30 p.m. Friday. When officers arrived, they heard multiple gunshots and witnesses pointed them toward Jorge Tarango, 29, and Adrian Tarango, 32, saying they'd been involved in the shooting.

The brothers were uncooperative and refused to get on the ground once they were ordered out of the Ford Expedition they were sitting in, according to the report. Officers ending up using a stun gun on both of them and they found a .40 caliber Ruger semi-automatic pistol inside the SUV, the report stated.

The bar manager told police the Tarangos had been in a fight with two unknown subjects both inside and outside of the bar and the Tarangos ended up getting a gun from the Expedition, the report stated.

According to the report, the bar manager told officers the Tarangos pushed him out of the way while forcing their way back into the bar. He also said Jorge Tarango pointed the gun at his face and at multiple patrons before he "started to fire multiple rounds in all directions, placing patrons in imminent threat of serious bodily injury or death," the report stated.

Jorge Tarango was arrested on suspicion of 15 counts of deadly conduct, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful carrying of weapons and public intoxication.

Adrian Tarango was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.

Jorge Tarango remained in the Ector County jail as of Monday night on surety bonds totaling $251,312. Adrian Tarango was released after posting a $312 surety bond.