Man arrested on suspicion of deadly conduct

Aug. 25—Someone staying at a local motel escaped injury last month despite a bullet being fired into their room and traveling all the way through it.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, an employee of the Homewood Suites on Tres Hermanas called 911 shortly before midnight July 23 to report a shot had been fired.

When officers arrived, they spoke with the occupant of room 234 and found a bullet had entered the room from the south wall, traveled through the north wall and lodged itself in a linen closet just north of the room, the report stated.

Officers discovered a shell casing in the adjacent room. They also learned five people had been in the adjacent room that night, but three of them had left before the shot was fired. According to the report, officers saw the other two leave the hotel out a back door just before the 911 call was made without checking to see if anyone was injured by the shot.

When interviewed, Isaac Reny Arguelles, 20, admitted he was drunk and the gun discharged when he was sliding the slide on the firearm back, the report stated. He also allowed officers to take the gun as evidence.

Arguelles was arrested Monday on suspicion of deadly conduct, a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail. He was released from the Ector County jail on a $1,000 surety bond.