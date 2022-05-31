Man arrested on suspicion of DUI after crashing into school bus in Indiana County

A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after crashing into a school bus in Indiana County last week.

On May 27, at around 2:11 p.m., state police responded to the crash on Route 286 near Hamill Road in White Township.

Troopers said that the suspect, a 31-year-old man, was driving a 2007 Hyundai sedan that was traveling east on Route 286 at the time of the crash. The car then crossed the line and struck a school bus with 13 students onboard.

No one on the bus was injured. The suspect had a minor injury.

Police said the man was placed under arrested for suspicion of DUI and later released.

Charges are pending against the man while awaiting blood test results.

