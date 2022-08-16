Man arrested on suspicion of DUI after driving car with no front tires

Aug. 16—DURYEA — A state police trooper conducted a pit maneuver to stop the driver of a Honda Accord who drove off Interstate-81 down an embankment onto Route 315 and back onto the interstate with no front tires.

Devonte Jaleel Burns, 29, of Waterbury, Conn., was driving the Honda missing the front passenger side tire southbound on I-81 suspected to have fled a hit and run crash in Monroe County Saturday night, according to court records.

Burns left the interstate and careened down an embankment where the front driver's side tire blew, court records say.

State police allege Burns traveled on Route 315 with no front tires and made his way back onto the interstate traveling north reaching speeds in excess of 75 mph.

A trooper initiated a pit maneuver tapping the rear driver's side of the Honda forcing it to stop.

State police said three boys, ages 9, 8 and 6, were in the rear seat with a tire and the front bumper piled on them. None of the boys were belted, state police said.

Burns had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath and displayed blood shot and glossy eyes, court records say.

State police in court records say Burns refused to submit to a blood alcohol test.

A large glass of suspected alcohol was allegedly found in the center console.

Burns was arraigned Sunday by District Judge Rick Cronauer in Wilkes-Barre on three counts each of endangering the welfare of children, reckless endangerment and reckless driving, and one count of driving under the influence, fleeing or attempting to elude police, improper tires and driving without a license. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $25,000 bail.