Man arrested on suspicion of DUI with kids in car after pedestrian was fatally hit in Phoenix

A man was arrested in west Phoenix on suspicion of DUI after his vehicle fatally struck a pedestrian on Sunday night. Police said two young children were in the car at the time of the crash.

Phoenix police officers responded to 75th Avenue and Thomas Road regarding a collision that involved a pedestrian. They found a man later identified as Larry Wheet, 56, with serious injuries. Police said Wheet was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to Sgt. Robert Scherer, the driver of the vehicle, identified as 40-year-old James Carter, remained at the scene.

"Preliminary information suggests Wheet was crossing Thomas Road midblock when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle driven by Carter," Scherer said in an email.

Police said Carter showed signs of impairment and was processed with DUI. There were four occupants inside the vehicle with Carter, two of which were young children, Scherer said. Due to this, Carter was booked into jail on suspicion of aggravated DUI.

