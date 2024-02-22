Man arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment and threatening deputies in Apple Valley

Jess Ranch man was arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment of as woman and resisting and threatening deputies in Apple Valley.

A 61-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment and threatening deputies at a home in the Jess Ranch retirement community in Apple Valley.

On Saturday, Apple Valley sheriff’s deputies were called to a welfare check at the home in the 19200 block of Elm Street. Neighbors told deputies they were concerned when they heard a woman yelling inside a house.

Deputies arrived at the scene at about 2:56 p.m. and contacted Theodore James, who refused to cooperate and remained behind a locked screen door while threatening to assault the officers, authorities said.

When James left the door unattended, a 61-year-old woman unlocked the door and exited the home. She was found with no injuries, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies were able to contact James and place him under arrest. California State Parole authorized a parole hold for James, who is currently being held without bail.

On Tuesday, the Victorville District Attorney’s Office filed felony charges against James, who remains at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.

Anyone with any information about this investigation is asked to call Apple Valley sheriff’s station at 760-240-7401 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463), or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website atwetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Man arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment and threatening police