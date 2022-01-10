Man arrested on suspicion of fatal apartment complex shooting in Tempe

Side of a Tempe police vehicle.

A man was arrested over the weekend in connection to a shooting at an apartment complex in Tempe on Friday afternoon.

The man has been identified by police as 25-year-old Ryheem Brummitt.

Police responded to a 911 call reporting that a man had shot himself in an apartment complex near west Grove Parkway at approximately 4 p.m., according to arrest documents.

When police arrived on scene, they located Brummitt and a family member outside of the apartment. The two men told police that there was someone inside the apartment who had been shot, according to arrest documents.

Police entered the apartment and found an unresponsive man in the living room.

The man was later pronounced dead by the fire department.

Police found a gun and an empty cartridge casing on the floor by the man. Brummitt first told police that the man had shot himself, but later admitted that he had shot his friend by accident, arrest records stated.

The family member said he had heard the sound of a gunshot from his room. When he walked out of his room, he saw Brummitt, another man named 'Devi,' the man lying on the couch and a handgun he believed to be Brummitt's, arrest records stated.

Devi had left prior to police arrival.

In an interview with police, Brummitt admitted he shot his friend accidentally. Brummitt told police he had bought the gun about two weeks ago in Phoenix because he wanted protection, arrest records stated.

He had been having trouble with the gun jamming so he took it to a gun store to get it looked at. The employee examined the gun and determined that it was working properly, arrest records stated.

Though the employee taught Brummitt how to load the gun properly, he told police he was having trouble with the safety of the gun.

Both Brummitt and his friend were passing the gun back and forth between each other to figure out what was wrong with it. Brummitt moved to hand the gun back to his friend and told police he had accidentally shot him, arrest records stated.

Story continues

He told police that he had initially called 911 to get help because his friend was unresponsive. Brummitt said he had told police the man shot himself because he was afraid of being arrested but later decided he wanted to tell the truth, arrest records stated.

Brummitt was booked into a Maricopa County jail on suspicion of one count of negligent homicide.

A preliminary hearing was set for January 18. His bond was set at $100,000.

Reach breaking news reporter Amaris Encinas at amaris.encinas@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @amarisencinas.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Ryheem Brummitt arrested on suspicion of fatal Tempe apartment shooting