Man arrested on suspicion of fatal shooting in Phoenix

A suspect was arrested on suspicion of a fatal shooting on Sept. 24 near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road, according to Phoenix police.

Bobby Roberts, 67, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of fatally shooting Maurice Jamal Edwards, 35, according to Phoenix police. Roberts was booked on charges of murder and weapons misconduct.

In September, Phoenix police found Edwards in a roadway and with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive his injuries.

No further details were released.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Bobby Roberts arrested on suspicion of fatal shooting in Phoenix