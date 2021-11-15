Man arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting brother, say Phoenix police
A man was taken into custody on suspicion of fatally shooting his brother Sunday night, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
Police responded around 7:30 p.m. to the area of 83rd Avenue and Union Hills Drive.
Officers found a man with several gunshot wounds who was later pronounced dead. The victim was identified as 46-year-old Armando Carrillo.
Officers learned the suspect, later identified as 42-year-old Daniel Carrillo, was the brother of the Armando Carrillo and had fled the scene. Officers found Daniel in the area and took him into custody.
He was booked into a Maricopa County jail on suspicion of murder.
The investigation is ongoing. Phoenix police provided no further information.
Reach breaking news reporter Caroleina Hassett at caroleina.hassett@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @lena_hassett.
This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix PD: Daniel Carrillo arrested on suspicion of shooting brother