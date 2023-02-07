Man arrested on suspicion of hate crime, threatening to kill

Feb. 7—A man was arrested on suspicion of a hate crime after threatening people with a knife and yelling racial epithets, the Bakersfield Police Department said Tuesday.

Police officers were called Monday morning to the Foods Co. grocery store on Haley Street after reports of a man threatening to kill patrons in a parking lot while brandishing a hammer and knife, a BPD news release said.

Adrian Aceves, 34, ran before police arrived, but they found him hiding in an abandoned building. He was booked on suspicion of four felonies of threatening with an intent to terrorize, four misdemeanors of exhibiting a deadly weapon other than a firearm and a misdemeanor of violating others' civil rights.