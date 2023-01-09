Man arrested on suspicion of illegally carrying gun

Jan. 9—TRAVERSE CITY — A 23-year-old Traverse City man was arrested after allegedly firing rounds outside his Garfield Township apartment complex, reports from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office state.

On Sunday at about 7 p.m. on Oak Terrace Drive, a concerned neighbor called 911 and said they heard someone firing a gun outside. When sheriff's deputies arrived they found a 23-year-old Traverse City man "just recklessly discharging" bullets, Capt. Randy Fewless said.

Earlier that day, the 23-year-old told deputies, a friend had given him a ride to a party store and he had taken the gun with him.

When he got back to his apartment on Oak Terrace Drive, he began to discharge rounds into the air, according to Fewless.

After deputies talked to him, they discovered he does not have a Concealed Pistol License (CPL), which means it was illegal for him to have taken his gun in any car.

The Traverse City man was then arrested on suspicion of a CPL violation and lodged at the Grand Traverse County Jail.

He is currently awaiting his arraignment at the 86th District Court.