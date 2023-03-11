Man arrested on suspicion of illegally having 17 firearms, tools to make guns

Mar. 10—Kern County Probation officers arrested a man on suspicion of gun and gang charges for illegally having 17 firearms, the department announced Friday.

Oscar Flores, 44, also had ammunition, tools to make more firearms and cocaine while staying Monday at a residence in the 1000 block of Delwood Avenue, the department said in a news release. He is accused of having two assault rifles, a short barrel shotgun and a short barrel rifle, the news release added.