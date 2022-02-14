Man arrested on suspicion of killing 41-year-old man in south Phoenix

A Phoenix police vehicle on Dec. 7, 2021.

A 41-year-old man was shot and killed on Sunday around 8:30 p.m. near Southern and Seventh avenues in Phoenix. The suspect claimed self-defense.

The man who died was identified as Jon Scarano, according to Phoenix police.

Officers responded to a call reporting gunshots. When they arrived on scene they found Scarano with gunshot wounds.

He died on scene.

After investigating the scene they found Richard Williams, 28, who told police he shot Scarano out of defense.

He claimed Scarano broke into his house, but after further investigation the statement didn't match the evidence, according to Phoenix police.

Police arrested Williams on suspicion of homicide. He was booked into Maricopa County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Reach breaking news intern Jane Florance at jflorance@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @Florance_Jane.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Richard Williams arrested, suspected of homicide in Phoenix shooting