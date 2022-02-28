Man arrested on suspicion of killing his 83-year-old mother in Tucson

Tucson Police Department.

Police arrested a 54-year-old man in connection with the death of his 83-year-old mother, Patricia Easter, in her east Tucson residence last week, according to Tucson Police Department.

Tucson Fire Department received a call from a man Friday afternoon stating he found his mother unresponsive in their shared home. Upon arrival, paramedics found Patricia Easter dead amid suspicious circumstances. Foul play was immediately suspected, police said.

Patrol officers and homicide detectives investigated the death. After conducting interviews and serving a warrant to search the home, investigators said they found evidence leading them to Patricia Easter’s son, Brian Patrick Easter.

Detectives arrested Easter on suspicion of second-degree murder and booked him into a Pima County jail. Bond has not been set, according to online records.

Police officials did not state a suspected motive for the killing.

