Man arrested on suspicion of killing adopted dad in Litchfield Park

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office marked vehicle.

A Maricopa County man was in custody, accused by police of killing his adopted father during a residential break-in over the weekend in Litchfield Park.

Xavier Salazar, 26, was charged with first-degree murder of 58-year-old Joseph Salazar, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. The victim was the suspect's adopted father, according to Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez and court documents. The incident unfolded at the home of the Xavier Salazar's mother, charging documents show."While being removed from the house Xavier spontaneously stated that he felt good about what he had done," charging documents state.

Just after midnight on Sunday, sheriff's deputies responded to a burglary-in-progress call in the area of West Orange Drive and North 125th Avenue near West Camelback Road in Litchfield Park, according to the agency.

A woman later identified as the suspect's mother called 911 and said Xavier Salazar was breaking into her home, according to the Sheriff's Office. The woman said Xavier Salazar had attacked her, but she was not sure what weapon was used, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The woman also said her 21-month-old grandson and his mother were residing at the home, according to the agency and court documents. The toddler is Xavier Salazar's son, according to charging documents.

Arrest made following forceful entry

Deputies, the Sheriff's Office said, arrived and found a broken window where they could see Xavier Salazar inside the home with a woman pinned to the floor who was holding his arms away from her. The toddler could be seen running about, the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies forced themselves in through the front door and removed Salazar from the woman and took Xavier Salazar into custody, the sheriff's office detailed.

Deputies searched the home and spoke with Salazar's mother who told them her husband, Joseph Salazar, was injured and in need of medical assistance upstairs, the Sheriff's Office said. Joseph Salazar was located and deputies began to give him medical aid, including CPR, but he was declared dead on the scene, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The agency said Xavier Salazar's mother was taken to a hospital with multiple lacerations to her face and neck. The child had no apparent injuries, and his mother sustained a head contusion and strangulation injuries.

Court documents indicate that Xavier Salazar had previously made threats to kill.

Multiple weapons, including a knife and a hammer, were recovered from the scene, the Sheriff's Office said. Court documents show Xavier Salazar was armed with the knife and hammer when he was taken into custody.

Charging documents state Salazar had blood on him, which was evidence in the case. Xavier Salazar's face was bloodied in a jail booking photo.

Suspect faces additional charges

Xavier Salazar, according to charging documents, had violated court orders. His mother, however, said there was no protective order against him, according to court documents.

Xavier Salazar was also charged with two counts of aggravated assault and serious physical injury; one count of assault; one count of first-degree burglary; and three counts of failure to comply with a court order, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Court and jail records show Xavier Salazar was being held on a $1 million bond. A preliminary court hearing was set for June 6.

Xavier Salazar was experiencing homelessness at the time of arrest, court documents state.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Xavier Salazar arrested on suspicion of killing dad in Litchfield Park