Man arrested on suspicion of killing man in Wrightwood

Liam Boroff, 23, was arrested after sheriff’s officials discovered a deceased man at a home in Wrightwood.

A man was arrested after sheriff’s officials discovered a dead man at a home in the mountain community of Wrightwood.

Liam Boroff, 23, was arrested on suspicion of killing Nicholas Robinson, 41, in a home in the 5700 Block of Heath Creek Drive, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials.

Both men are residents of Wrightwood, according to sheriff’s officials, who did not disclose how the men were acquainted.

Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies on Sunday obtained information regarding suspicious circumstances at a home on Heath Creek Drive.

Upon arrival, deputies conducted a welfare check at the location and discovered a deceased man, later identified as Robinson, sheriff’s officials reported.

Detectives from the Specialized Investigation Division – Homicide Detail responded and assumed the investigation.

Detectives learned that after Robinson and Boroff were involved in a physical altercation, Boroff fled to Mexico. He was later detained in the U.S. after turning himself in, sheriff’s officials said.

Detectives interviewed Boroff and later arrested him on suspicion of killing Robinson. He was booked at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga where he remains without bail.

This investigation is ongoing and no further details are available for release.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged by the Sheriff’s Department to contact the Specialized Investigation Division – Homicide Detail at 909-387-3589.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Man arrested on suspicion of killing a 41-year-old man in Wrightwood