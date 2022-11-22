Man arrested on suspicion of killing mother, grandmother of twins after custody exchange in Moreno Valley

A man has been arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting the mother and grandmother of his twin sons Friday during a custody exchange in Moreno Valley, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said Monday.

Salvador Velasquez, 39, of Coachella, was picking up his two 7-year-old children from their mother, Esmeralda Casillas, 36, with whom he split custody of the kids, according to authorities. Shortly after the exchange was made near Eucalyptus Avenue and the Old Highway 215, Velasquez allegedly shot Casillas as well as her mother, Ofelia Casillas, 68, who was in the car with her daughter, the department said in a release.

The two were found in their car by first responders but died of their injuries.

Velasquez was arrested Saturday, but it was unclear at the time what relation he had to the women who were killed. On Monday, the Sheriff's Department made public the relationship between Velasquez and Casillas and said that they had found the twins at Velasquez's residence when executing a search warrant.

Both twins were safe.

Velasquez had custody over the children on the weekends, a nephew of Esmerelda Casillas told the San Bernardino Sun.

“He was very possessive, he was very jealous, very very controlling. He was never nice with the exchanges … I do know there were threats made but I don’t know how recently,” Adrian Olascoaga, 30, told the Sun. “We never thought she was in danger because we thought the kids were important to him.”

Family members told the Sun that Esmerelda Casillas was a good mom who ran a tire shop.

Velasquez was booked and is being held at the John Benoit Detention Center.

The Riverside County district attorney's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on when charges would be filed.

