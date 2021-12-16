Man arrested on suspicion of killing retired ASU officer in hit-and-run

A man was arrested Tuesday in Tempe after a pedestrian crash on Friday killed retired Arizona State University Sgt. Albert Philips, according to the Tempe Police Department.

Tempe police arrested Jeron Lawrence Meeks, 35. He faces charges of manslaughter, hit-and-run fatality and drug possession.

According to court documents, Philips was hit by a vehicle at about 7:30 a.m. while walking the sidewalk of Cornell Drive near Forest Avenue. Philips was severely injured from the crash and died, according to arrest documents.

Court documents state Meeks fled the scene in his vehicle before police arrived. He then parked in the roadway and continued running away, trespassing multiple residential yards, where he was captured on surveillance video, the documents said.

Police searched the area on the day of the incident but did not find him. Based on evidence found at the scene, police were able to follow Meeks to the hotel where he was staying, according to the documents.

According to the documents, during a police interview, Meeks denied being the driver of the vehicle and said he was in the front right seat during the incident.

Arrest documents state that after being booked into Tempe City Jail, he was recorded on video and audio telling another inmate that he "killed a guy with his car."

He is being held on a $500,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 21.

On Wednesday, ASU's Police Department tweeted that a memorial fund had been set up to support Phillips' family.

In response to outpouring of support we've received since the sudden passing of retired Sgt. Al Phillips, a fund has been set up to help the Phillips family with any financial burdens accrued during this difficult time.



If you wish to donate, please visit https://t.co/RUE362Hw7K pic.twitter.com/79Kb25j1DI — Arizona State University Police Department (@ASUPolice) December 15, 2021

Organized by ASU PD Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 80 and the Mesa Lodge 9 of the Fraternal Order of Police, a statement on the memorial page described Phillips as "an amazing employee, person, and friend."

"We are heartbroken over the sudden loss of retired Sergeant Al Phillips," the statement said. "From 1985 to 2012, he was a staple of our department and beloved member of our community."

"He always had a smile on his face and would make people feel at ease and comfortable. He will be sorely missed as he was taken way too soon."

