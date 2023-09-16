Man arrested on suspicion of luring sexual assault victims on Grinder app

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A man was arrested Friday on suspicion of sexually assaulting four other men in Escondido, authorities said.

The victims told police that they had been lured to an apartment in the city after agreeing to meet another man via the Grinder app, the Escondido Police Department explained.

Each of the victims stated the suspect gave a fake name and posed as a white man online. Once at the residence, however, police say they were greeted by a black man.

The suspect, 28-year-old Tobias Bartee, reportedly told the victims his fictitious white roommate was not at home, EPD explained. Then after, the victims say they were forcibly restrained and sexually assaulted.

On top of that, two of the victims told police they witnessed the suspect with a handgun.

On Sept. 15, EPD says detectives, who were assisted by members of the SWAT team, served a search warrant and arrested Bartee at his residence. He was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping with intent to commit rape, sodomy by force, oral copulation by force, assault with intent to commit rape, and strangulation.

Bartee was reportedly using photographs of other people and portraying them as himself on the Grinder app, authorities said.

EPD is urging anyone else who may have been a victim of the suspect to reach out to Detective Jesse Santaniello at (760) 839-4768.

