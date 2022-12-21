Man arrested on suspicion of methamphetamine possession

Dec. 21—GRAWN — A routine traffic stop led to the arrest of a Grawn man for allegedly having drugs in his car, Michigan State Police reported.

At 4:48 p.m. Sunday, state police stopped a car on Riley Road in Green Lake Township for an alleged seatbelt violation.

Troopers said the 44-year-old Grawn driver, who did not have a valid driver's license, told them he had methamphetamine in the center console of his car.

In their search of the car, police reported finding approximately 23 grams of methamphetamine, morphine, suboxone and liquid in a syringe that they believe is methamphetamine.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of drug possession and lodged in the Grand Traverse County Jail, where he is awaiting arraignment.