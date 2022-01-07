Man arrested on suspicion of murder after 51-year-old found dead in St. Paul apartment

Jan. 7—Police arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion of murder Thursday, after a 51-year-old was found dead in his St. Paul apartment last week.

Phillip Charles Jones, of St. Paul, is being held in the Ramsey County jail and prosecutors are reviewing potential charges against him.

On Dec. 27, the family of Carlos V. Rocha requested that authorities check on him because they were unable to reach him. Firefighters found Rocha deceased in his apartment in the Hamline-Midway area, seven days after he reported being assaulted.

The Ramsey County medical examiner ruled Rocha's death a homicide, saying it was due to injuries sustained during a Dec. 20 assault. Police said they took a report that day that someone punched Rocha in his building at 647 N. Snelling Ave.

Paramedics also responded, examined him and cleared him; Rocha was not taken to the hospital, according to police.