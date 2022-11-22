Man arrested on suspicion of murder for double killing in Tacoma, police say

Hours after Tacoma police announced they were investigating the deaths of two men found shot in the city’s South End, detectives arrested a 28-year-old man suspected of killing them.

Pierce County Jail records show the suspect was booked at about 2 p.m. on two counts of first-degree murder. The News Tribune generally does not name suspects of crimes until they have been formally charged.

Few details have been released about shooting. Tacoma Police Department officers responded at about 8:11 a.m. to the 8000 block of South Hosmer Street after a person called 911 to report that there was someone on the ground who appeared hurt or dead, according to a news release. Officers arrived and found two men dead who looked to be 35-45 years old.

Police said the men appeared to have been fatally shot. Spokesperson Shelbie Boyd said Monday afternoon that she didn’t have information about when the shooting occurred, where the victims were found or whether the two knew one another. The men have not been publicly identified.

It’s unclear how the 28-year-old man arrested in Tacoma was identified as a suspect. Detectives and crime scene technicians were out Monday morning investigating the area where the victims were found. Crime scene tape was set up on 80th Street containing several vehicles and motorhomes south of the Bass Pro Shop.