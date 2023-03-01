Man arrested on suspicion of murder in September killing of teen in south Wichita

A 38-year-old Wichita man was arrested Tuesday in the September killing of a teen, arrest records show.

Michael Dwayne Austin Jr. was arrested in south Wichita on suspicion of second-degree murder in the killing of Amyion McDowel-Mitchell. The 18-year-old was found unconscious and not breathing when police responded to a Sept. 23 shooting during a small party at an apartment complex in the 5000 block of East Osie.

“Officers began life saving measures and the victim was transported to an area hospital in extremely critical condition,” police spokesperson Chad Ditch previously said.

McDowel-Mitchell died the next day.

Police said the teen and two suspects, who they believed to be men ages 20 to 30 and 18 to 20, got into an argument. The first man pulled out a gun and shot the victim in his upper body. The suspects then ran off. The shooting was reported at 10:55 p.m.

Police have said the fatal shooting — along with at least one other fatal and other non-fatal shootings — has ties back to the March 2022 fatal shooting at Towne East Square.