Man arrested on suspicion of murder in shooting of pregnant woman in St. Paul

Police have arrested a 24-year-old man in a shooting that killed a pregnant woman in St. Paul.

Officers took the man into custody in Jordan in Scott County on Thursday and he was booked into the Ramsey County jail on suspicion of murder, a jail log shows. The Ramsey County attorney’s office is reviewing the case Friday for potential charges.

The 21-year-old woman was early in her pregnancy and the fetus also died, according to police. The police department said they will release the victim’s name after the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office confirms her cause of death.

Investigators determined the woman was shot inside a vehicle near St. Anthony Avenue and Marion Street before she was rushed to the hospital in the vehicle on Monday shortly before 5 p.m. Police have said they’re investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

Related Articles