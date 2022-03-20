Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman found dead in south Fort Worth home

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder after a 59-year-old woman was found dead in his south Fort Worth home on Saturday.

At about 5 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 8500 block of Viridian Lane in reference to a call for an investigation, according to a Fort Worth police news release.

Upon arrival, officers found the woman’s body inside the home. A police incident report identifies the victim, but her name and cause of death have not been released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Kevin Lu, 33 — who is a resident of the home — was arrested, according to the report.

The circumstances that caused the woman’s death are unknown at this time, police said in the news release. Homicide detectives are investigating.

Police said this is the 24th homicide in the city so far this year, which is the same number the city had recorded at this time last year.