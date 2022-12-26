Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman killed in Christmas Eve pub shooting

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 26-year-old beautician who was shot in as she celebrated Christmas Eve in a pub.

Elle Edwards, 26, was shot in the head at the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village and died in hospital.

A 30-year-old man from Tranmere has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, Merseyside Police said.

The force added that a 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

More follows.