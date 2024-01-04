Man arrested on suspicion of OWI after mistaking Marshfield Police Department for hotel

MARSHFIELD − Police arrested a man in the department's parking lot early Thursday after the man apparently mistook the Marshfield Police Department for his hotel.

At 2:26 a.m. Thursday, officers saw a Toyota SUV parked crooked and only pulled halfway into a parking stall designated for police vehicles, according to a department report. The stall was in a parking lot at 1111 S. Chestnut Ave. in Marshfield, right next to the police department.

Officers checked the vehicle and found it was still running with the driver was slumped over in the driver's seat, according to the report. Officers knocked on the window to wake the man up, and he struggled to open his window. Officers saw several empty beer cans scattered throughout the vehicle and smelled a strong odor of intoxicants coming from the man's breath, according to the report.

The man told police he pulled into the parking stall because he believed the police department was his hotel, according to the report. He was unable to perform some of the field sobriety tests because of his level of impairment. A preliminary breath test showed he had a blood-alcohol concentration of .265, according to the report.

Officers arrested the man on suspicion of fourth-offense drunken driving and took him to the Wood County Jail.

