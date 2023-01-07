Man arrested on suspicion of peace officer assault

Jan. 7—An Odessa man was arrested Thursday evening after police officers said he attacked them at Medical Center Hospital.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, employees of a CVS on West University Boulevard called 911 around 6:40 p.m. Thursday because they saw Jonathan Ryan Watson, 37, repeatedly punching a vehicle.

When officers arrived, a shirtless Watson was sweating profusely despite the fact it was in the 50s, the report stated. He asked the officers if they'd seen the moon shake and demanded they say his name and tell him he was going to die, the report stated.

Because Watson's heart rate was rapid, he was taken to Medical Center Hospital, but once there he kicked an OPD officer in the groin and punched a hospital officer in the head, the report stated. He also tried to take the hospital officer's weapon from him.

Watson was booked into the Ector County jail on suspicion of two counts of assault on a public servant, causing bodily injury, a third-degree felony, attempting to take a weapon from a peace officer and public intoxication.

Information as to bail was unavailable Friday afternoon.