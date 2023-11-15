Man arrested on suspicion of rape after park attack

Increased police patrols will take place in the Campell Park area of Milton Keynes, police said

A 50-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a woman was attacked in a city park.

Thames Valley Police said it received a call from a "distressed woman", at 22:25 GMT on Monday, following an incident in Campbell Park, Milton Keynes. She was found and told officers she had been raped.

The arrested man, from the city, remains in police custody.

Det Ch Insp James Horseman said it was an "isolated incident".

