Man arrested on suspicion of selling meth

Mar. 20—An Odessa man was arrested Wednesday after police said he sold more than 50 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, detectives watched Mitchell Nelson sell the drug to the informant at a pre-determined location.

Nelson was arrested on suspicion of the first-degree felony of manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, which carries with it a potential prison sentence of five years to life.

A judge set a $60,000 surety bond for Nelson, but he was released to the U.S. Marshal's Service Monday.