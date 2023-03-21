Man arrested on suspicion of selling meth

Odessa American, Texas
·1 min read

Mar. 20—An Odessa man was arrested Wednesday after police said he sold more than 50 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, detectives watched Mitchell Nelson sell the drug to the informant at a pre-determined location.

Nelson was arrested on suspicion of the first-degree felony of manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, which carries with it a potential prison sentence of five years to life.

A judge set a $60,000 surety bond for Nelson, but he was released to the U.S. Marshal's Service Monday.

